3/1/23 Mad Cow Brazil: Cover 4 Sh_ts Enc_phelitus- FTD, Dementia #CatastrophicCon - You Are Free TV

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3/1/23: Brazil Mad Cow Effie is multifold roll out of Cartel Babylons’ Catastrophic Contagion to terrorize people not to eat beef while also poisoning populations. Problem-Reaction-Solution....
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Here are the links for today’s video:
The Wellness Company offers free healthcare to the people in the E Pal OH disaster area!
https://nationalfile.com/the-wellness-company-offers-free-medical-help-to-ohio-victims-who-have-been-disenfranchised-by-government/
How Mad Cow mimics Auto Immune Encephalitis Dementia:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27235341/
WOAH is controlled by WTC:
https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/coher_e/wto_oie_e.htm
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-para-state-confirms-mad-cow-disease-case-2023-02-22/
https://www.australiannationalreview.com/state-of-affairs/ukraine-biolabs-australian-doherty-institute-the-pentagon-and-the-future-pandemic/
Konnech CCP Election Fraud:
https://www.brassballs.blog/donorboxorg/harry-the-greek/konnech-truethevote-grant-bradley-detroit-atlanta-douglas-georgia-fairfax-boston-eugene-yu-harry-haury-pittsburgh-allegheny-dekalb-kansas-johnson-brian-glicklich-jun-luis-nabergoi-puente-mcallister
https://www.truethevote.org
Ghislaine Maxwell, Terramar and Metabiota:
https://www.businessinsider.com/ghislaine-maxwell-terramar-project-charity-jeffrey-epstin-2019-7?op=1
https://nationalfile.com/hunter-bidens-ukraine-biolab-partner-was-partners-with-ghislaine-maxwell/
Cartel Babylon Megalopoly in Africa:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/27/megalopolis-how-coastal-west-africa-will-shape-the-coming-century
Bildeberger, Stacy Abrams goes to Nigeria!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/stacey-abrams-goes-to-nigeria-as-an-election-observer-and-disaster-strikes-video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-01-synbio-borgification-infiltration-of-human-physiology-exposed.html
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