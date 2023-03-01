3/1/23 Mad Cow Brazil: Cover 4 Sh_ts Enc_phelitus- FTD, Dementia #CatastrophicCon - You Are Free TV

3/1/23: Brazil Mad Cow Effie is multifold roll out of Cartel Babylons’ Catastrophic Contagion to terrorize people not to eat beef while also poisoning populations. Problem-Reaction-Solution....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

The Wellness Company offers free healthcare to the people in the E Pal OH disaster area!

https://nationalfile.com/the-wellness-company-offers-free-medical-help-to-ohio-victims-who-have-been-disenfranchised-by-government/

How Mad Cow mimics Auto Immune Encephalitis Dementia:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27235341/

WOAH is controlled by WTC:

https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/coher_e/wto_oie_e.htm

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-para-state-confirms-mad-cow-disease-case-2023-02-22/

https://www.australiannationalreview.com/state-of-affairs/ukraine-biolabs-australian-doherty-institute-the-pentagon-and-the-future-pandemic/

Konnech CCP Election Fraud:

https://www.brassballs.blog/donorboxorg/harry-the-greek/konnech-truethevote-grant-bradley-detroit-atlanta-douglas-georgia-fairfax-boston-eugene-yu-harry-haury-pittsburgh-allegheny-dekalb-kansas-johnson-brian-glicklich-jun-luis-nabergoi-puente-mcallister

https://www.truethevote.org

Ghislaine Maxwell, Terramar and Metabiota:

https://www.businessinsider.com/ghislaine-maxwell-terramar-project-charity-jeffrey-epstin-2019-7?op=1

https://nationalfile.com/hunter-bidens-ukraine-biolab-partner-was-partners-with-ghislaine-maxwell/

Cartel Babylon Megalopoly in Africa:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/27/megalopolis-how-coastal-west-africa-will-shape-the-coming-century

Bildeberger, Stacy Abrams goes to Nigeria!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/stacey-abrams-goes-to-nigeria-as-an-election-observer-and-disaster-strikes-video/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-01-synbio-borgification-infiltration-of-human-physiology-exposed.html

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We will Defeat Cartel Babylon!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!