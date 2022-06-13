IDOLS WILL FALL IN AMERICA PT 1 - TRUMP - BIDEN - WORSHIP - REPENT

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Because America treats people like gods God will judge her gods. Public falls, shame, sudden sickness, sudden deaths- these will cut down the idols until nobody will be able to ignore that "something" is going on. In that day tears will flow but only for self- tears will flow only to say "Why would a loving God do this to us, what have we done to deserve this?!" This is the judgement of a sinful nation; Repent and return to the Lord.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/16/hovercrafts-abominable-weapons-of-war-october-15-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE SOLUTIONS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
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Prophecy of the harm causing increased types of death: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/15/they-will-die-november-15-2021/
Prophecy death intended for Trump: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
Prophecy death intended for Biden: (START VIDEO AT 29:10 MARK) https://youtube.com/watch?v=MN0AI5cr-hI&t=1751s
Effects of the harm, DO NOT TAKE THE SOLUTIONS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/