War, Unrest, Chaos In Ukraine, Iran, Venezuela & U.S. - Spring Surprise Possible

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 1.9.2026
KYIV UNDER HEAVY ATTACK
https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/kyiv-under-heavy-attack-first-casualties-1767918949.html
IRAN CUTS INTERNET AMID PROTESTS
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/iran-cutting-internet-amid-deadly-protests/
MINNESOTA'S WALZ VS. FEDERAL AGENTS
1-https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/minnesota-mobilizes-walz-issues-warning-order-for-national-guard-to-confront-federal-agents/ar-AA1TLSn7
2-https://www.wnd.com/2026/01/flooding-web-calls-trump-invoke-insurrection-act/
TRUMP TANKS 55 INTERN'L BODIES, TREATIES
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-withdraw-66-international-bodies-treaties
SCOTUS MAY RULE ON TRUMP'S TARIFFS
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/08/the-supreme-court-may-rule-friday-on-trumps-tariffs-heres-whats-at-stake-for-the-economy.html
USPS SENDS OUT ESSENTIAL SERVICE LETTERS
https://www.americanpartisan.org/2026/01/usps-sends-out-essential-service-letters-normally-reserved-for-emergencies-and-civil-unrest/
AFTERMATH OF ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/left-wing-protest-industrial-complex-activates-across-multiple-cities-after-ice-involved-shooting-in-minneapolis
