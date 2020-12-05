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Pandemic and weather weapons, China leads the way!
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133 views • December 05, 2020
Read an article tonight and couldn't help but notice they keep pushing this 2025 thing. That seems to be the year they want their goals achieved by and by that I mean depopulation and a New World Order. What matters is what you are willing to do about it. Are you just going to sit by and let this happen? Get out there and make your voice known!!
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-expanding-weather-modification-program-artificial-rain-snow-2025-2020-12?international=true&;r=US&IR=T
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye
http://weatherwarfare.worldatwar.info/docs/owningin2025.pdf
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-expanding-weather-modification-program-artificial-rain-snow-2025-2020-12?international=true&;r=US&IR=T
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye
http://weatherwarfare.worldatwar.info/docs/owningin2025.pdf
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