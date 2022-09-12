Schneiderweisse Hopfenweisse 3.5/5

Another German for the run up to Oktoberfest, this time from Schneiderweisse.They've teamed up w Brooklyn Brewery to make this Hopped Weisse aka a Pale Weisse Bock.

Running 8.2 for the ABV, the IBUs are listed as 40 and the SRM is a BME of 17 for the rich orange gold color.

Open fermented and bottle conditioned this collaboration looked really interesting.

Well balanced and crafted but a bit malty for my taste. Interesting just not really my cuppa.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w us.

