Schneiderweisse Hopfenweisse 3.5/5
10 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 2 months ago |

Another German for the run up to Oktoberfest, this time from Schneiderweisse.They've teamed up w Brooklyn Brewery to make this Hopped Weisse aka a Pale Weisse Bock.

Running 8.2 for the ABV, the IBUs are listed as 40 and the SRM is a BME of 17 for the rich orange gold color.

Open fermented and bottle conditioned this collaboration looked really interesting.

Well balanced and crafted but a bit malty for my taste. Interesting just not really my cuppa.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w us.

Please Like, Share and Remind also a thumbs up or down along w a comment would help the channel grow.

Thx

Prost

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

Keywords
white-alebeerandgearbrewsandviewsoktoberfestschneiderweissehopfenweissehop-white

