Where have all Perth’s moths gone? Marvel at this one’s camouflage MVI_2418-9merged

Where have all Perth's moths gone? Marvel at this one's camouflage
Published Friday

Just as with grasshoppers and beetles, spiders and preying mantises, geckoes and butterflies, I see few moths anymore in my yard, day or night, and this bothers me. It is another class of insects that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.

