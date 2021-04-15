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Why Banks Can’t Lose - and Everyone Else Can’t Win | Rob Kirby
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30 views • April 15, 2021
Proprietary analyst & founder of KirbyAnalytics.com, Rob Kirby, returns to Liberty and Finance to reveal how the Fed “forces” banks to accomplish Yield-Curve-Control (YCC) with a can’t-lose deal, at the expense of everyone else, including wage earners, savers, and retirees.
Rob also exposes the Bitcoin workaround China is using to flout US sanctions, driving an outsized surge in BTC transactions and price.
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
——————————
China Buying Oil with BTC
How The Fed/ESF Really Do YCC via Sweetheart Deal to Banks
Banks Can’t Lose - Everyone Else Will
How ZIRP Forces Savers & Retirees to Take Risk in the Market Casino
Mainstream Less Than Worthless - Leading Middle Class to Destruction
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Rob also exposes the Bitcoin workaround China is using to flout US sanctions, driving an outsized surge in BTC transactions and price.
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
——————————
China Buying Oil with BTC
How The Fed/ESF Really Do YCC via Sweetheart Deal to Banks
Banks Can’t Lose - Everyone Else Will
How ZIRP Forces Savers & Retirees to Take Risk in the Market Casino
Mainstream Less Than Worthless - Leading Middle Class to Destruction
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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