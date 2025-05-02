BrightLearn - Killing Cancer—Not People by Dr. Robert G. Wright

Dr. Robert G. Wright’s book "Killing Cancer—Not People" challenges conventional cancer treatment approaches, arguing that cancer is largely preventable and treatable through natural methods. He disputes the notion that genetics are the primary cause, citing that only about 5% of cancer cases are linked to genetic predisposition, while lifestyle, diet, and environmental toxins play a far greater role. Wright criticizes mainstream cancer research and organizations like the American Cancer Society (ACS), accusing them of corruption and inefficacy, claiming that billions in research funding have failed to produce meaningful cures. He condemns aggressive treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and preventative surgeries (e.g., mastectomies for BRCA gene carriers), asserting they often do more harm than good. Instead, he advocates for holistic prevention and healing strategies, including a nutrient-rich diet (avoiding sugar, processed foods, and toxins), detoxification, immune-boosting supplements, ionized water, and alternative diagnostics like Digital Infrared Imaging over mammograms. Wright also warns against harmful products like aluminum-based deodorants and tight bras, as well as the dangers of vaccines like Gardasil. Emphasizing personal responsibility, he encourages readers to take control of their health through proven natural protocols, supported by advocates or cancer coaches, to prevent and combat cancer effectively.

