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Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 carrying over 100 troops crashed earlier today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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A Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 carrying over 100 troops has crashed earlier today.

Defense Minister Sánchez confirmed the incident but did not disclose the number of personnel on board.

Update found, amazing, some are alive:  At least 48 people survived the plane crash in Colombia.

They have been hospitalized, reports the local newspaper El Tiempo, citing the country's Ministry of Defense. There were a total of 125 people on board. The fate of the others has not been clarified yet.

Adding:

NYT link below: Senior US military officials are weighing deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division's Immediate Response Force to support operations in Iran.

The primary scenario under consideration: seizing Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, already en route with 2,500 troops, would land first — combat engineers repairing the bombed airfield — followed by 82nd Airborne paratroopers to augment and relieve the Marines.

The 82nd Airborne's headquarters element quietly cancelled a training exercise at Fort Polk in early March to remain on standby at Fort Bragg.

Nothing has been ordered yet, but the planning is active and the forces are staged.

This morning, the IRGC said it was "impatiently waiting" for the arrival of US Marines and prepared to show them "naval surprises."

 (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/23/us/politics/us-airborne-troops-iran.html?smid=url-share):

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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