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Liberals Meltdown Over Their Desire To Slaughter Babies
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70 views • May 04, 2022
If Roe vs Wade is overturned, as it should be, the issue will go to the states. That is where a new fight will begin, but the law is still on our side. Watch the video for more.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic clips of the liberal meltdown.
https://americasvoice.news/video/60VdJa9bdEKF7EW/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic clips of the liberal meltdown.
https://americasvoice.news/video/60VdJa9bdEKF7EW/
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