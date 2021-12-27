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Trump + Jabb + Boosters = WTF?
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3947 views • December 27, 2021
***Warning - Strong Language***
Highlight video of Cliff talking about President Trump's repeated discussion about the Vaxxx and Boosters.
Mr. High breaks down the meaning behind Trump's statements.
Trump the Code Talker.
Look back at many of his speeches.
Trump has always been talking to you.
Were you listening or were you just hearing?
Source: Cliff High
Highlight video of Cliff talking about President Trump's repeated discussion about the Vaxxx and Boosters.
Mr. High breaks down the meaning behind Trump's statements.
Trump the Code Talker.
Look back at many of his speeches.
Trump has always been talking to you.
Were you listening or were you just hearing?
Source: Cliff High
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