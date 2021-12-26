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Prof. David Clements on vaccine
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223 views • December 26, 2021
Class began August 18, 2021. Welcome to my class. Approximately forty students gathered in their masks upon order of the governor and my university. During the lecture, many students unmasked and breathed the air, but many others were paralyzed with fear. Others, like good little gestapo, fled the class as quickly as they could to report me to my superiors.
This all ends when we say no.
theprofessorsrecord.com
Official telegram channel for Professor David K. Clements
Main: t.me/theprofessorsrecord
Chat: t.me/theprofessorsrecordchat
This all ends when we say no.
theprofessorsrecord.com
Official telegram channel for Professor David K. Clements
Main: t.me/theprofessorsrecord
Chat: t.me/theprofessorsrecordchat
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