https://gettr.com/post/p2lpru9b80e

07/10/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show: Xi has told the military officers in the eastern theater command to step up their combat training, and to prepare for a possible kinetic war. But actually, the CCP has already started unrestricted warfare with the U.S. economically, diplomatically and financially. But this administration is still turning a blind eye to the CCP’s infiltration. Congress should expose these dirty secrets to save the country.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/10/2023 妮可做客John Fredericks Show：习已经命令其东部战区军官为可能的热战备战备军。而实际上，中共已经对美国的经济、外交和金融开展了一场超限战。但是，这届政府仍然对中共的渗透视而不见。国会应该揭露这些肮脏的秘密拯救这个国家。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





