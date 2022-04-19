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GAB POSTERS FOR April 4 to May 1, 2022
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2 views • April 19, 2022
Some of the posters I am putting out on gab.com/patmospete
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.htmlhtml
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.htmlhtml
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