Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Report Reveals Just How BAD It Is To Work For Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2059 Subscribers
Shop now
130 views
Published Yesterday

A recent Axios report highlights claims of President Joe Biden's short temper and profanity-laden outbursts directed toward staff members who fail to meet his expectations.


According to sources, Biden's frustration often leads to colorful and blunt language, including phrases like, "How the f*** don't you know this?" and "don't f***ing bulls**t me!"


Aides have characterized these outbursts as a demand for accuracy and competence, viewing them as a rite of passage.


Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu


► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/


► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV



#biden #joebiden #darkbrandon #news #politics #culture #axios #report #blazetv

Keywords
white houseprofanitybiden crime familyblaze tvbiden regimeaxios report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket