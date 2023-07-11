New Report Reveals Just How BAD It Is To Work For Biden

A recent Axios report highlights claims of President Joe Biden's short temper and profanity-laden outbursts directed toward staff members who fail to meet his expectations.





According to sources, Biden's frustration often leads to colorful and blunt language, including phrases like, "How the f*** don't you know this?" and "don't f***ing bulls**t me!"





Aides have characterized these outbursts as a demand for accuracy and competence, viewing them as a rite of passage.





