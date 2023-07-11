New Report Reveals Just How BAD It Is To Work For Biden

A recent Axios report highlights claims of President Joe Biden's short temper and profanity-laden outbursts directed toward staff members who fail to meet his expectations.
According to sources, Biden's frustration often leads to colorful and blunt language, including phrases like, "How the f*** don't you know this?" and "don't f***ing bulls**t me!"
Aides have characterized these outbursts as a demand for accuracy and competence, viewing them as a rite of passage.
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
#biden #joebiden #darkbrandon #news #politics #culture #axios #report #blazetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.