Impeachment Clown Show Is A "Brennan CIA Operation" - DOJ Expands Criminal Investigation -1648-9A

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B4IN Article: Impeachment Clown Show Is A "Brennan CIA Operation" - DOJ Expands Criminal Investigation http://ow.ly/NgL330pGVdd
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Johnson added, “This is the last big gasp so they’re pulling out all the stops. You can see who the desperate people are… We just saw former CIA Director John Brennan out on national news saying, “Please anybody else out there who can be a whistleblower please step forward. Nows the time.” former State Department whistleblower Peter Van Buren is saying the current Democrat-Deep State coordinated attack to remove President Trump in a political coup and alleges the second whistleblower is actually an accomplice with the first whistleblower. E-Militia Article: Impeachment Clown Show Is A “Brennan CIA Operation” – DOJ Expands Criminal Investigation http://ow.ly/p2N530pGUZU
B4IN Article: Impeachment Clown Show Is A "Brennan CIA Operation" - DOJ Expands Criminal Investigation http://ow.ly/NgL330pGVdd
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/