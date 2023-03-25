CHEETOS, PORN AND GENERAL LAZINESS ARE CAUSING MASSIVE WORK-FORCE ABSENCES

IT'S NOT THE POISONATIONS YOU FRINGE DWELLING TROGLODYTES
CORRECTION: AT 2:22 MINUTE MARK I SAY 58% INCREASE IN VACCINATED DEATHS VS UNVACCINATED DEATHS...... THE ACTUAL INCREASE IS 136% (Hat-tip Hiw.Manatee)
UK EXPOSE - ONS Article - https://tinyurl.com/y4h3ypct
ZERO HEDGE "Labor Data Reveals Shocking Drop In Workplace Attendance" - https://tinyurl.com/5mwsddzk
Ed Dowd Twitter - https://twitter.com/DowdEdward
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.