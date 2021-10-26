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Australian teenager Cienna Knowles in hospital with blood clots caused by Pfizer jab
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48 views • October 26, 2021
"I had blurry vision ... pain all over ... I have a pretty high pain tolerance"
"My lungs and body were filling up with blood clots ... I had to get rushed to the emergency room ... "
"They discovered clots all over my legs and lungs on both sides"
https://thecovidworld.com/cienna-knowles-healthy-19-year-old-has-body-full-of-blood-clots-shortly-after-her-second-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
"My lungs and body were filling up with blood clots ... I had to get rushed to the emergency room ... "
"They discovered clots all over my legs and lungs on both sides"
https://thecovidworld.com/cienna-knowles-healthy-19-year-old-has-body-full-of-blood-clots-shortly-after-her-second-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
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