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5-year-old amazes in viral video performing 80 back handsprings in under a minute
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150 views • April 29, 2021
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Most of us did some tumbling moves as kids, from somersaults to cartwheels. A chosen few could pull off more impressive moves, like handsprings and backflips. But guaranteed, no kid that any of us knew could do anything close to the feats 5-year-old Li Jiaming can do.
A video of Li doing 80 back handsprings in under a minute (some people counted 82—it's really hard to keep track without making yourself dizzy) has gone viral,
get instant Access to the free Course✅CLICK HERE ►► ►► https://bit.ly/3xxQokW
ZCode™ VIP Club Pass:
Fully Automatic Sports Picks with 100% transparent performance since 1999
No guesswork, easy to use even if you have no clue about sports. Copy-paste winners!
THE community of winning Experts that DO WIN in sports and have been for years
You are not alone. You are amongst people who make their living by betting Sports professionally
Professional Tools to help you win - Line Reversals, Total predictors, Oscillators
Everything you need to win is at your fingertips!
Let me in!
Most of us did some tumbling moves as kids, from somersaults to cartwheels. A chosen few could pull off more impressive moves, like handsprings and backflips. But guaranteed, no kid that any of us knew could do anything close to the feats 5-year-old Li Jiaming can do.
A video of Li doing 80 back handsprings in under a minute (some people counted 82—it's really hard to keep track without making yourself dizzy) has gone viral,
get instant Access to the free Course✅CLICK HERE ►► ►► https://bit.ly/3xxQokW
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