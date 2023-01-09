Create New Account
John 10:1-21 It's Good To Be A Sheep? | Why is Jesus so offensive?
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday

This one is tough because Jesus straight up says you gotta be a sheep of His flock if you really want access to God's protection and provision. It's beginning to get difficult to stomach some of the stuff He's claiming but I can't help wondering if there's a purpose behind it. This section doesn't end with a pretty bow on it but it does challenge us to wrestle with what this healer has to say.

biblejesussheepgospel of johnpodcastjonathanbelieversgood shepherdchapter 10dumb christian

