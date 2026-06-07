THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: Faith Like A Child-JUNE 7 2026

Faith like a child is not weak faith, ignorant faith, or blind religious sentiment; it is the right kind of faith because it comes to Christ with empty hands and a dependent heart. When the Lord Jesus said, “Suffer little children to come unto me,” He showed us that the doorway is not pride, performance, intellect, ritual, or religious self-confidence, but simple trust in the One who calls. A child does not negotiate terms, present qualifications, or boast in achievement; a child simply comes because he is invited and because he believes the one calling him is good. That is the beginning of true faith: not confidence in the flesh, but helpless dependence upon the Lord Jesus Christ. But childlike faith does not end with merely coming to Christ; it continues as Christ is formed in the believer and the believer abides in Him until He appears.





“But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.” Luke 18:16 (KJB)





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