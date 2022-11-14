Create New Account
Marc Morano at UN Climate Summit in Egypt Outlines the Latest Global Suicide Plans
Published 14 days ago

"And not only is the World Economic Forum here, the home of the great reset, they were on the panel with John Kerry when he said, ‘Use the COVID template to fight climate’, i.e. authoritarianism. You don't have a say. Democracy goes to die when they talk like that." - Marc Morano


"This is all about control. This has nothing to do with science." - Dan Bongino


Marc Morano - Climate Despot: https://www.climatedepot.com/


(Nov 12, 2022) Unfiltered with Dan Bongino: https://www.fox.com/watch/4c42d6b13beb5e8222bcde22f7715cda/

current eventsmarc moranoundan bonginogenocidenwojohn kerryglobalismunited nationswhoco2al goretechnocracyauthoritarianismwefcovidclimate summitcop27global suicide

