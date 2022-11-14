Marc Morano at UN Climate Summit in Egypt Outlines the Latest Global Suicide Plans

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"And not only is
the World Economic Forum here, the home of the great reset, they were
on the panel with John Kerry when he said, ‘Use the COVID
template to fight climate’, i.e. authoritarianism. You don't have a
say. Democracy goes to die when they talk like that." - Marc
Morano
"This is all about control. This has nothing to do with science." - Dan Bongino
Marc Morano - Climate Despot: https://www.climatedepot.com/
(Nov 12, 2022) Unfiltered with Dan Bongino: https://www.fox.com/watch/4c42d6b13beb5e8222bcde22f7715cda/