Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Basics Of Ham Radio Part 3 HF Bands
30 views
channel image
Ham Radio Made Simple
Published Yesterday |

I will be covering the 3rd part on the "Basic Introductions To Ham Radio" for beginners. This video will focus on what basic information you need in order to better understand and use the HF bands. Topics include what are the HF bands, high frequency principles, understanding propagation, equipment options and cost along with where you go to buy your equipment.

Keywords
ham radiobaofengprepper commsoff grid communicationsshtf radioshf bandsham licensehow-to ham radioslong distance comms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket