Basics Of Ham Radio Part 3 HF Bands

I will be covering the 3rd part on the "Basic Introductions To Ham Radio" for beginners. This video will focus on what basic information you need in order to better understand and use the HF bands.
Topics include what are the HF bands, high frequency principles, understanding propagation, equipment options and cost along with where you go to buy your equipment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.