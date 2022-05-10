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Ukraine kills 250 soldiers and defeats 15 attacks by Russian troops, PUTIN panics on parade day
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338 views • May 10, 2022
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Ukraine kills 250 soldiers and defeats 15 attacks by Russian troops, PUTIN defeated | Update on the war of Russia and Ukraine on May 10.
The Ukrainian army successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks and destroyed a huge convoy of enemy armored vehicles in the area where the Combined Operation took place yesterday.
According to Ukrinform, the JFO press service said this on Facebook.
On May 9, the PUTIN Army suffered a crushing defeat when their barrage of attacks was quickly defeated. soldiers of a group of Combined Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks. Thanks to their skillful actions, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian invaders," the statement said.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large armored convoy including: an anti-aircraft missile system, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 25 armored combat vehicles, 3 units of technical equipment special and 3 motor vehicles.
Ukrainian air defense units also shot down an Orlan-10 drone over eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army had a great victory in the eastern Ukraine region, when it destroyed 250 invaders and 13 tanks yesterday.
"Today, May 9, in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Tactical and Operations Group, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight waves of attacks by the Russian fascist army," the statement read.
The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 250 invaders, 13 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, one armored fighting vehicle, one howitzer, two mortars, six trailers artillery and a drone.
PUTIN is at an impasse in the national celebration, the Russian army is suffering a catastrophic defeat in their victory parade.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgelQKJ_X1Y
Ukraine kills 250 soldiers and defeats 15 attacks by Russian troops, PUTIN defeated | Update on the war of Russia and Ukraine on May 10.
The Ukrainian army successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks and destroyed a huge convoy of enemy armored vehicles in the area where the Combined Operation took place yesterday.
According to Ukrinform, the JFO press service said this on Facebook.
On May 9, the PUTIN Army suffered a crushing defeat when their barrage of attacks was quickly defeated. soldiers of a group of Combined Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks. Thanks to their skillful actions, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian invaders," the statement said.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large armored convoy including: an anti-aircraft missile system, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 25 armored combat vehicles, 3 units of technical equipment special and 3 motor vehicles.
Ukrainian air defense units also shot down an Orlan-10 drone over eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army had a great victory in the eastern Ukraine region, when it destroyed 250 invaders and 13 tanks yesterday.
"Today, May 9, in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Tactical and Operations Group, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight waves of attacks by the Russian fascist army," the statement read.
The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 250 invaders, 13 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, one armored fighting vehicle, one howitzer, two mortars, six trailers artillery and a drone.
PUTIN is at an impasse in the national celebration, the Russian army is suffering a catastrophic defeat in their victory parade.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgelQKJ_X1Y
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