Family of Catacomb Lookalikes or Coincidence? Scotia, Moses, Saul, David, 3 Marys, John, Peter, Paul

Known Sources for Images in Video:

1. Moses- Duro Europos Synagogue (The Oldest Known Synagogue on Earth)

The city of Dura Europos had been lying undisturbed, covered by a layered blanket of sand, for 1,700 years. The site, which can be found in modern day Syria on its border with Iraq, was discovered by sheer accident in 1920, when a group of British soldiers bivouacked in a ruined desert fortress overlooking the Euphrates.

The western wall of the ancient synagogue in Dura Europos (245 C.E.) is covered with a series of wall paintings depicting the story of Moses.



2. King Saul - Bristol Psalter

This pocket-sized 11th-century manuscript contains the Greek text of the Psalms followed by Biblical poetry.

It is an example of a group of manuscripts known as ‘marginal psalters’, so called because the margins are lavishly decorated with images related to the text of the Psalms. What makes this Psalter special, is that many of its pages have survived the centuries with minimal whitewashing attempts or alteration: and depicts the Biblical Hebrew Israelites as they were, a dark skin, Negro people with dark bushy hair or Afros.

The volume was discovered in the possession of Western College in Bristol in 1921.

Manuscript: BL Additional 40731 The Bristol Psalter; Folio: 240r; Dating: 1000-1100; From: Istanbul, Turkey; Holding Institution: British Library



3. King David - Statue Currently Located at Tomb of David in Jerusalem & Bristol Psalter



4. Virgin Mary - Bristol Psalter



5. Yahshua - 2nd-Century Fresco style Image of the Last Supper discovered in Catacombs of St. Domitilla in Rome



6. John the Baptist - Serbo-Byzantine style Image discovered in Serbian Orthodox monastery located in Gračanica, Kosovo. This monastery was built by the Serbian king, Stefan Milutin, in 1321.



7. Peter - 1,600 year old, 4th-Century Image discovered in Catacombs of St. Thecla in Rome & Bristol Psalter



8. Paul - 1,400 year old, 6th-Century Fresco style Image of Paul has been discovered in the Catacombs of San Gennaro in Naples, Italy

