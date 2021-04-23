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Amazing Effectiveness Of Pine Bark Extract Pycnogenol For Tinnitus Relief
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219 views • April 23, 2021
Tinnitus can be caused by many different conditions including ear infections, build-up of inner ear wax, Meniere's disease (or vertigo), vestibular disorders, hypertension, exposure to loud noises, allergies, low thyroid function. And tinnitus is listed as a common side effect from the use of over 250 different medications. So not all tinnitus cases are equal or will respond to the same treatments.
Tinnitus can be cured or at the least tamed. Most of the time it is the symptom of a highly inflamed nervous system or body. There are great supplements out there like pine bark extract or Pycnogenol. Other great things to try include ginkgo biloba, vitamin B12, and anti-inflammatory herbals like turmeric, garlic, ginger, dandelion, and green tea.
Here is the link to my Pycnogenol https://amzn.to/2JZl1J3
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
Tinnitus can be cured or at the least tamed. Most of the time it is the symptom of a highly inflamed nervous system or body. There are great supplements out there like pine bark extract or Pycnogenol. Other great things to try include ginkgo biloba, vitamin B12, and anti-inflammatory herbals like turmeric, garlic, ginger, dandelion, and green tea.
Here is the link to my Pycnogenol https://amzn.to/2JZl1J3
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
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