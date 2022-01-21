GOVERNMENT PRICE CONTROLS NEVER WORK - WHY ARE THEY EVER USED?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Government spends trillions that it doesn't have. How? Well, The Fed creates trillions of new dollars out-of-thin air! These trillions drive up prices, creating skyrocketing inflation. Oftentimes, government piles on to the troubles by imposing price controls. Price controls have been tried for thousands of years; always with the same disastrous results -- widespread shortages! Are Americans ready to accept that government interventions and The Federal Reserve only multiply problems?