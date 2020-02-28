SPECIAL LIVE BROADCAST DAY 1 - #CPAC2020

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SPECIAL LIVE BROADCAST - #CPAC2020
Category
Entertainment
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Only in America
Artist
Brooks & Dunn
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Sony Music Special Projects); UMPG Publishing, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, CMRRA, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 7 Music Rights Societies
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