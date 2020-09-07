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Packcraft Ep. 13 - 1 Tap Zombie Farm Tutorial
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In this video I'll be showing you how to make a 1 tap zombie farm.
► Should I post Minecraft Dungeons videos?
Hit 👍 LIKE and ✅ Subscribe - Thank you!
Today we'll be showing a step by step 1 tap zombie farm! Also one tap means I can kill all the zombies with one tap with a iron zombie- let me know what you think about Packcraft in the comments!
➖ Follow me! ➖
🕹 Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gopackgo12345
🐥 Twitter - https://twitter.com/gopackgo2001
📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/the_pack_at...
🎥 Superfanz - https://superfanz.co/user_22931
📘 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/The-Pack-Att...
👾 Join The Pack Attack Discord - https://discord.com/channels/70500422...
➖ The equipment I use! ➖
🎧 The headset I use - Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One/Series X - White/Green
📷 How I record my gameplay - Xbox One S
🎮 My controller - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller, White
Subscribe for more videos!
- The Pack Attack -- Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/gopackgo12345
► Should I post Minecraft Dungeons videos?
Hit 👍 LIKE and ✅ Subscribe - Thank you!
Today we'll be showing a step by step 1 tap zombie farm! Also one tap means I can kill all the zombies with one tap with a iron zombie- let me know what you think about Packcraft in the comments!
➖ Follow me! ➖
🕹 Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gopackgo12345
🐥 Twitter - https://twitter.com/gopackgo2001
📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/the_pack_at...
🎥 Superfanz - https://superfanz.co/user_22931
📘 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/The-Pack-Att...
👾 Join The Pack Attack Discord - https://discord.com/channels/70500422...
➖ The equipment I use! ➖
🎧 The headset I use - Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One/Series X - White/Green
📷 How I record my gameplay - Xbox One S
🎮 My controller - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller, White
Subscribe for more videos!
- The Pack Attack -- Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/gopackgo12345
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