© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ムーンショット&スーパーシティー
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • August 28, 2021
2025年に目指すべき社会の姿【文部科学省科学技術政策研究所】
https://search.yahoo.co.jp/search?p=2025%E5%B9%B4%E3%81%BE%E3%81%A7%E3%81%AB%E5%85%A8%E3%81%A6%E3%81%AE%E4%BA%BA%E3%81%AB%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%AD%E3%83%81%E3%83%83%E3%83%97&;fr=top_ga1_sa&ei=UTF-8&ts=920&aq=-1&oq=&at=&ai=00f580bb-2628-4cf5-9da7-f5f3a340febd
2025年までに全ての人にマイクロチップを埋め込む。
2006年10月27日から12月31日まで、内閣府ホームページ等にて「イノベーションでつくる2025年の社会」について幅広く国民から意見を募集。https://www.cao.go.jp/innovation/action/conference/minutes/minute_cabinet/kakugi1-4.pdf
2050年までに、人が身体、脳、空間、時間の制約から解放された社会を実現
https://www8.cao.go.jp/cstp/moonshot/sub1.html
https://search.yahoo.co.jp/search?p=2025%E5%B9%B4%E3%81%BE%E3%81%A7%E3%81%AB%E5%85%A8%E3%81%A6%E3%81%AE%E4%BA%BA%E3%81%AB%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%AD%E3%83%81%E3%83%83%E3%83%97&;fr=top_ga1_sa&ei=UTF-8&ts=920&aq=-1&oq=&at=&ai=00f580bb-2628-4cf5-9da7-f5f3a340febd
2025年までに全ての人にマイクロチップを埋め込む。
2006年10月27日から12月31日まで、内閣府ホームページ等にて「イノベーションでつくる2025年の社会」について幅広く国民から意見を募集。https://www.cao.go.jp/innovation/action/conference/minutes/minute_cabinet/kakugi1-4.pdf
2050年までに、人が身体、脳、空間、時間の制約から解放された社会を実現
https://www8.cao.go.jp/cstp/moonshot/sub1.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.