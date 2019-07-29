Is Ebola a Scam?

Ebola and Marburg viruses cause hemorrhagic illnesses characterized by bleeding, multi-organ failure, and in 50-90%, death. The incubation period is 2-21 days and the disease is contracted from infected animals such as African monkeys, chimps, other primates, as well as from person to person spread through contact with infected body fluids or through shared needles. Symptoms begin like a flu but very often progress to severe bleeding both internal and external, and multi-organ failure that lead to seizures, coma, and death.



There is enormous fear of global spread of this horrible disease and considerable fear mongering has occurred. It is interesting that even though the incubation period can be as long as 21 days with no symptoms of any kind that this infection has not spread to the rest of Africa, Europe, as well as the rest of the world. How can one explain this in this modern era of easy and frequent air travel? The disease has been around since at least 1976 so there has been ample time for it to spread to other countries.



What could be the possible reason for all the scary press and the WHO that tells us it is only a matter of time before there is a global pandemic. Really! To us so far this is just like the non-eventful SARS and swine flu scandals.



So who benefits from this?



Of course, once again it will be the pharmaceutical industry that will likely sell billions of dollars of vaccines and drugs that may be just as ineffective as the previous influenza vaccines and drugs such as Tamiflu that were hyped to be lifesaving!



Use your commonsense, the Ebola problem is just another scam!