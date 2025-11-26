BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Throwback: CIA can program people to kill & here’s proof
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
Follow
134 views • 1 day ago

THROWBACK: CIA can program people to kill and here’s proof

In a long-forgotten UK Channel 4 series known as ‘The Experiments’, mentalist Derren Brown programmed a volunteer into attempting to shoot and kill actor Stephen Fry.

👉 Armed with a fake gun and sent to a London auditorium where Fry was speaking, the volunteer was hypnotized into being ‘triggered’ at a certain point in Fry’s presentation. Terrifying footage shows him reaching down for the gun, coldly aiming and firing, sitting back down and mentally shutting down.

Watching the footage afterward, the volunteer seemed disoriented, characterizing the experience as a dream-like event.

🤔 Investigative journalists like Tom O’Neill and Shane O’Sullivan have spent decades researching CIA-linked experiments with hypnosis and drug-fueled mind control, and their potential use in politically-motivated murders, from the Manson Family to Sirhan Sirhan – the killer of Robert F. Kennedy.

That was 60 years ago. As official narratives on the attacks on Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk fall apart, who knows how far this technology has advanced since then.

