J6 Prisoners Facing Horrors From Biden Regime: Tim Rivers

The political prisoners locked in Washington, D.C., gulags over the mostly peaceful protest on January 6 are being horribly abused, and their stories must be told, explained activist Tim Rivers behind a new book sharing letters from those being persecuted on this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. Rivers, who does not trust Fox News to be the only outlet with the J6 videos, said the Biden DOJ is STILL grabbing Americans from across the nation over their alleged involvement in the protest. The letters from the gulag should be seen by all Americans, added Rivers, noting that veterans and great Americans are way overrepresented among those being persecuted.

