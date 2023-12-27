You Citizens already own nothing, & Klaus Schwab is happy because his Kind legally own it All

Am writing this the evening of the 24th.

What if, the Christmas Nativity Scene was all about being born at that location for National identity purposes? What was true in Roman days is just as true today! =Micro vs. Macro in Time.

Whenever I Am asked by Border Patrol: "Are you a U.S. Citizen?" I respond: "I Am a native-National born here. My Passport is 'marked' National." The U.S. Citizen class is a 'Mark-of-The-BEAST.' = The ONE WORLD Corporation has no soul.

U.S. Citizens & their mercenary paid military allow THEM/WEF/NWO to act as gods! ..He who pays the military (currently SERCO, inner City of London, INC.'s paymaster; but what happens when SERCO no longer pays as the 14th of December's Congressional spending Bill is repealed?)---owns that military! Citizens pledge their property, body, children, & souls to the ONE Corporate WORLD Economic-commercial Forum. (A corporation has no soul. ONE WORLD in-Corporation is still 'a business executive'=for profit; not a public's government: http://annavonreitz.com/wondersabound.pdf ) When you vote for a REPRESENTATIVE Form/Forum of 'Service Providers' allowed to claim to be your "government" you are handing THEM your legal Power-of-Attorney. This is finally cemented by Regulation Z where most of what you deal with comes under the Regulations of the greater insurance & commercial mortgage-banking profession [no fund-mortgage con-artists].

SERCO: https://annavonreitz.com/serco.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/fromtheamericanfiduciary.pdf > Privately issued from thin air Federal Reserve Note IOUs are nothing but a BIG lie! THEY ALL have NO STANDING! When a Civilization STANDs on these it degenerates then Falls. U.S. Notes will be no different if they are still created with interest attached!

The Banks Were Never the Owners http://annavonreitz.com/banksneverowners.pdf

The process of lawful conversion is also sometimes called "nationalization" as it reins corporations in and forces them to function under the Law of the Land. The law definition of 'nationalization' is key here: https://annavonreitz.com/forecloseonkings.pdf

I cut my video short, because I was struck with an overwhelming thought-conclusion--if viewers couldn't 'handle the truth'--thereby willfully remaining legal voluntary slave-paying-off-the-Corporate bankruptcy*--what I began the video with--what was the point in telling anything more! I Am merely wasting energy on them past the grand opening which laid out both man's 'Letter of the law' & Universal Law.

* As a "Citizen"/Resident you are not only giving them legal permission for The CORPORATOCRACY to, in effect, put a bullet in your brain, but on top of that abomination you also pay for that bullet.

This remains the BIGGEST kept secret. Not one journalist will report on THIS. Putin & the Muslim world could use THIS to end all the wars!

All news reported today by the Media is basically a Game Show for profit or the latest jive on a female ROCK-Star. THIS needs to go viral, as It is a genuine Game Changer! -A Revelation to change the World as we know it!

When you are informed of THIS=given Notice, if a U.S. Citizen, then you are held accountable for the U.S. Corporate debt, & if you do not formerly change your identity, you are legally in default & responsible for said debt.

This is what FULL Disclosure is really all about!

JC is an Anchor Baby to Earth! This is why communists & the Deep State hate X'mas Nativity=National-ism/-ists.