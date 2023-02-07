BUSTED !!!~UNDENIABLE Criminal EVIDENCE: Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and many others ~ Dr. David Martin

Quote: "CRIMINAL EVIDENCE: Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and many others have violated at least six U.S. Criminal Federal laws by putting the public population into an unlawful clinical trial that has resulted in thousands of deaths. We are being controlled by a criminal organization. International Criminal Investigation calls on every public citizen to recommend indictments for Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Pfizer, BlackRock, Tedros and Christian Drosten for pushing everyone to receive the ineffective highly dangerous lethal experimental vaccines."
Here are the references he provided (documents he speaks of during the interview).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0695-z the ICTV reference for “novel” designation
. https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB _Annual_Report_English.pdf Page 8
Poised for human emergence… https://www.pnas.org/content/113/11/3048 referencing Wuhan.
UNC Chapel Hill first Baric pathogenicity project funded with Fauci
US Patent
US7279327
Curtis, et al.
October 9, 2007
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.