How Ukrainian Troops Annihilated a Convoy Column of Russian Tanks and Combat Vehicles Near Avdiivka

US Military News
Apr 6, 2024
A dramatic video has surfaced, revealing a disastrous Russian assault on the Avdiivka front over the weekend. This assault reportedly left 20 of the Kremlin's armored vehicles destroyed, marking one of the largest of its kind in the conflict so far.
Accounts of the assault, which took place on March 30 near the village of Tonen’ke, west of Avdiivka, describe a column of 48 Russian armored vehicles, including 36 tanks and 12 BMP series infantry fighting vehicles, from the 90th Tank Division’s 6th Tank Regiment.
For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn
For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYNw-oHae5k
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.