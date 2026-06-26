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💥Drone operators & artillerymen of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥 Drone operators and artillerymen of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces destroyed motor vehicles and shelters of the AFU in Konstantinovka direction.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:  Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 26, 2026
▪️ Overnight, a massive raid on Moscow was repelled: the mayor of the capital reported dozens of UAVs shot down on approach. In the Tula region, 73 drones were shot down. In the Shchekinsky district, a private residential house was damaged, resulting in a woman being injured. Damage to power lines and an industrial enterprise was recorded in Novomoskovsk. In the Kherson region, all districts were completely or partially without power. About fifteen UAVs were destroyed in seven districts of the Rostov region.

▪️ Yesterday afternoon, the Russian Armed Forces struck the city of Zaporozhye and a number of gas stations in various regions of Ukraine; by evening, missiles were fired at Kiev, and an enemy warehouse was hit. A strike was carried out on the Kremenchug Oil Refinery and thermal power plant, resulting in outages of electricity and water. According to estimates by Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure, our strikes have destroyed over 150 gas stations over the past two months.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, in the village of Nizhneye, enterprise workers picked up a suspicious object that detonated, wounding three people. A drone attacked a car near the village of Solova, killing the driver and a girl. In the settlement of Desyatukha, a man was wounded. A man and a woman sustained shrapnel wounds in the settlement of Vishnevy, Klimovsky district. In Pogar, a man was wounded in an FPV drone attack on a car.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault troops of the Army Group "North" in the Shostka district continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk and its surroundings. In the Sumy district – fighting in Pysarevka and the village of Novaya Sech. In the Krasnopollye district, small-arms battles continue in forest areas.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Volchya Alexandrovka, Volokonovsky district, a drone attacked a car, wounding a man. In the village, strikes from several more FPV drones punctured the roof of a social facility and damaged a vehicle. In the village of Trefilovka, Rakitnyansky district, a drone strike damaged a tractor; a man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdomen, and leg. In the area of the Fishevo khutor, an FPV drone struck a car; a civilian died at the scene, and another was wounded. Attacks on the homes and vehicles of civilians continue.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, assault units of the Army Group "North" continue offensive operations in the settlement of Kazachaya Lopan and adjacent forest areas. On the Volchansk sector, small-arms fighting continues in the villages of Losevka, Ukrainskoe, and Zemlyanoy Yar. On the Velykyy Burluk sector, our forces are fighting in Petro-Ivanovka and its surroundings.

▪️ In Krasny Liman, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports successful assault operations in the urban areas.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, Russian forces continue to level the front and close off "pockets" near the liberated Ray-Aleksandrovka. The advance of our troops continues on a broad front, with heavy fighting ongoing.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the enemy is trying to contain the pressure of our troops in the urban areas, for which they are sending counter-assault groups into the city in a one-way direction. Numerous UAVs from both sides are in the air.

▪️ On the Dobropollye direction, success of our troops in the settlement of Myrne is reported.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, units of the Army Group "East" have captured strongholds on the Velykomihailovka — Alexandrovka line, breaking the integrity of the AFU defense and forcing them to withdraw units deeper into the rear or send additional forces to hold the sector, thereby weakening neighboring positions.

▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, the enemy struck the building of the design engineering department of the Zaporozhye NPP in the industrial zone. A Ukrainian UAV struck a private household, causing a residential house to catch fire. A drone attacked a food delivery vehicle in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, damaging a store and the vehicle. Two men were wounded in the Vasylovka district. A strike was carried out on road infrastructure: traffic on the R-280 "Novorossiya" highway from kilometer 317 to kilometer 331 has been restricted, and a detour route has been organized.

▪️ In the Kherson region, over the previous 24 hours, in Novaya Zburyevka, Golopristansky district, a man was killed as a result of a UAV attack. In Kalanchak, a civilian was wounded by a UAV strike. On the M-17 "Kherson – Dzhankoy" highway in the Kalanchak district, a man was wounded as a result of a UAV strike on a truck.

The Report was compiled by: Two Majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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