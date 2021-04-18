Christian Zionism A Satanic Agenda.

There is a movement across America, teaching, because Jews are God's chosen people they do not have to go through Jesus Christ to be saved! Jesus says in John 14:6, "I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man cometh to the Father, but by me." The physical Jerusalem today brought into being with the help of the Rothschild's, and United Nations, is not the home of Christians, for our home is the HEAVENLY JERUSALEM. The scriptures tell us that the Man of Sin shall sit in the temple claiming to be God. What temple? There can only be one temple, and that is the 3rd temple in the process of being constructed in Jerusalem.