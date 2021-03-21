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P3-Stop Watching Porn - Must Watch! They are controlling us and destroying the country
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145 views • March 21, 2021
Returning to the subject 1 year after part 1, it is obvious that this is a critical subject.
This subject MUST BE front and center of the discussion on how to right the ship of American society. Our young men are suffering from a manufactured addiction to internet pornography, the results of which are invariably swept under the rug. This amazing young man, John Doyle, on his show Heck Off, Commie (HOC) elaborates bringing much clarity to the topic.
This subject MUST BE front and center of the discussion on how to right the ship of American society. Our young men are suffering from a manufactured addiction to internet pornography, the results of which are invariably swept under the rug. This amazing young man, John Doyle, on his show Heck Off, Commie (HOC) elaborates bringing much clarity to the topic.
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