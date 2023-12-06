Concorde & SR 71 Blackbird a 24.810 mt di altezza 06 Dicembre 2023
78 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
Ecco altre prove che non si vede alcuna curvatura da aerei anche a 17 km di altezza
Keywords
terra pianaterra piattaaereivoli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos