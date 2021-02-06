BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
791 views • February 06, 2021
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been targeted by trolls spreading lies, libels and misinformation and because of this, Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. We hope you understand.
In an emotional video, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Keywords
vaccinedoctorswar criminalsnursestriedgene therapydr vernon colemancovid-19 vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Petra Stone
Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Coco Somers
No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

Cassie B.
Parkinson’s patients who exercise over 8 hours weekly show slower disease progression, new study finds

Parkinson’s patients who exercise over 8 hours weekly show slower disease progression, new study finds

Ava Grace
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

Belle Carter
Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy