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Border Funding for Ukraine But Not For U.S.: Mexican Cartels Launch Invasion Attack, Set Southern Border on Fire
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41 views • March 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As Congress openly funds the cartel ridden government of Ukraine, it held the Trump administration back from protecting our borders against Mexican cartels, powerful enough to topple and dominate local governments. Walter West joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the pitiful condition of our Southern border, the infiltration of cartel criminals into America, and the compliance of the courts. West confirmed that cartels are funding a war on our Southern border, as they armor-up to invade U.S. sovereign soil.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2pfp-border-funding-for-ukraine-but-not-for-us-mexican-cartels-launch-invasion-s.html
As Congress openly funds the cartel ridden government of Ukraine, it held the Trump administration back from protecting our borders against Mexican cartels, powerful enough to topple and dominate local governments. Walter West joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the pitiful condition of our Southern border, the infiltration of cartel criminals into America, and the compliance of the courts. West confirmed that cartels are funding a war on our Southern border, as they armor-up to invade U.S. sovereign soil.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2pfp-border-funding-for-ukraine-but-not-for-us-mexican-cartels-launch-invasion-s.html
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