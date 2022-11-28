Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Jul 7, 2014] SEED Audio Drama - Episode1: The Agartha Mission (1.5K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
6 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday |

NOTE: A better version of this Audio Drama can be seen/heard here: http://youtu.be/w7glBtlkiUE

If you have not listened to the Prologue, please do so before listening to this episode. You'll need it as a foundation.

https://www.brighteon.com/a0841516-791e-45a0-bdfa-83fdf781f16d


In this first episode we are introduced to the S.E.E.D. project and it's founder, Major General Victor Karydis. We soon follow Captain Zak Randall and his special operations squad as the Agartha Mission team stumbles upon a very interesting location in the desert of Iraq.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebibletechnologyentertainmentnephilimhybridsgeneticsseed waraudio drama

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket