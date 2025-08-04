© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The penalties for entering different countries illegally.
- Singapore: Six months in prison.
- Russia: Two years in a labour camp.
- India: Eight years in prison.
- Pakistan: Ten years in prison.
- North Korea: The death penalty.
- Canada, the US and Europe: Free housing, healthcare, education, food, public transport, cell phones, cash.
"Come on guys. A country can only be a country if it protects its borders. Immigration is not bad, but illegal immigration should be penalised."
Agree or disagree?
