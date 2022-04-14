Fibbers and Hypocrites - FBI Plots Kidnapping, Ignores Terrorists

April 13, 2022 - This week another US city was terrorized by a black man on a shooting spree, while the FBI ignored the threat seemingly because of his skin color. Everywhere we look, we find our Department of Justice and the FBI protecting the preferred classes and punishing regular Americans. They are not getting away with it, and the truth is gradually being exposed.Thanks for watching and praying!See newsletter for all source work.Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.