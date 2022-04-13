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FULL SHOW: White House Running War Operations In Ukraine Without Congressional Approval
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98 views • April 13, 2022
As the media turns away from the war mongering in Ukraine, more details emerge of how the west is running the war over there as French reporters and volunteers expose Biden’s administration involvement. Alex Stein joins the broadcast to discuss what he calls ‘culture jamming’ which has recently become a viral sensation. Cassady Campbell has successfully done this as well, he joins to discuss the new moves to censor this content. Viral college sensations, Christopher Phillips and Daniel Schmidt, who exposed the left-wing media during a speaking event at the University of Chicago join to discuss their experience as conservatives at a liberal school. Owen Shroyer laments on the continuation of the evil leftist corporate world government agenda.
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