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ARCHBISHOP VIGANO SENDS POWERFUL MESSAGE AGAINST NWO AND IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE CANADIAN TRUCKERS - 021022
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161 views • February 10, 2022
Archbishop Vigano sends a powerful message in solidarity with the Canadian Truckers, and he explains the truth of what is happening worldwide with the World Economic Forum, Trudeau's involvement, and the current takeover of our rights and freedoms all over the World!
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