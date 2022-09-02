Russia Warns War 02/09/2022

President Putin made Nuclear War clear in a Press Conference saying "If Ukraine joins NATO or anyone tries to take Crimea by force, NATO will be dragged into a war that no one will win". That means Nuclear! Russia also deployed Nuclear "Kinzhal" Ballistic Missiles on Fighter Jets.0:00 Russia Warns War0:38 Putin Press Conference Makes Nuclear War Clear2:28 Russia Deploys Nuclear "Kinzhal" Missiles on Jets11:21 Khazarian Mafia Circles the Wagons around the Drain12:54 The Truth14:39 War Has Started - Vickey Goforth Panell22:35 Daniel 7 - The Four Beasts Coming23:49 New Cold War - Dana Coverstone27:56 It will Start the Second Half of 2022Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112