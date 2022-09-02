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Russia Warns War 02/09/2022
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111 views • February 10, 2022
President Putin made Nuclear War clear in a Press Conference saying "If Ukraine joins NATO or anyone tries to take Crimea by force, NATO will be dragged into a war that no one will win". That means Nuclear! Russia also deployed Nuclear "Kinzhal" Ballistic Missiles on Fighter Jets.
0:00 Russia Warns War
0:38 Putin Press Conference Makes Nuclear War Clear
2:28 Russia Deploys Nuclear "Kinzhal" Missiles on Jets
11:21 Khazarian Mafia Circles the Wagons around the Drain
12:54 The Truth
14:39 War Has Started - Vickey Goforth Panell
22:35 Daniel 7 - The Four Beasts Coming
23:49 New Cold War - Dana Coverstone
27:56 It will Start the Second Half of 2022
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0:00 Russia Warns War
0:38 Putin Press Conference Makes Nuclear War Clear
2:28 Russia Deploys Nuclear "Kinzhal" Missiles on Jets
11:21 Khazarian Mafia Circles the Wagons around the Drain
12:54 The Truth
14:39 War Has Started - Vickey Goforth Panell
22:35 Daniel 7 - The Four Beasts Coming
23:49 New Cold War - Dana Coverstone
27:56 It will Start the Second Half of 2022
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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