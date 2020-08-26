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WATCH- Maximo Alvarez’s full speech at the Republican National Convention - 2020 RNC Night 1
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6 views • August 26, 2020
This man knows what it is to see his country stolen by a Communist fool. He has much to say about how great the USA is, despite what the Demoncrats may say.
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