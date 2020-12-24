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Vaccinated Baby Syndrome (VBS) Vaccines are Biological Weapons
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1067 views • December 24, 2020
Vaccinated Baby Syndrome (VBS) Vaccines are Biological Weapons
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Vaccines are Biological Weapons that Kill and manufacture Illness
They Create disease to manufacture Patients for Doctors to Drug
Every person they give Autism to takes 2 or more people out of the Fight.
Genocide of People, Animals, (food supply) and the World.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Vaccines are Biological Weapons that Kill and manufacture Illness
They Create disease to manufacture Patients for Doctors to Drug
Every person they give Autism to takes 2 or more people out of the Fight.
Genocide of People, Animals, (food supply) and the World.
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